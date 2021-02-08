Sparks approves zoning map for new homes & townhouses

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks City Council has approved two tentative maps as part of the process to build more homes in the valley.

The 5 Ridges Development Tentative Map Request calls for 86 townhomes to be built in a subdivision called Village 1A. The development would be located on the north side of Highland Ranch Parkway, just west of Pyramid Way.

The Council Members noted that the townhomes would offer an option for people who want to purchase a home, but cannot afford a stand-alone single family home.

As part of the 5 Ridges Development, Highland Ranch would be expanded and the intersection of Highland Ranch and Pyramid would gain improvements.

Homes in that area would be zoned for Jesse Hall Elementary, Shaw Middle School and Spanish Springs High School. The staff report presented to the Council noted that Hall Elementary and Shaw Middle are both below maximum capacity, and while Spanish Springs HS is currently overcrowded, the overcrowding should be eased by the opening of the new Hug High School.

The Tentative Map shows the proposed 5 Ridges Village 1A townhomes. (Sparks City Council)

The second Tentative Map approved by the Sparks City Council calls for 73 Single Family lots on a 19.52 acre site in the Stonebrook planned development. The area is southeast of the intersection of Pyramid Way and La Posada.

Lot sizes in the proposed development would range from 7,081 square feet to 20,686 square feet. According to the report, the development will feature 3.7 homes per acre.

Families in the development would be zoned for the recently opened Bohach Elementary School, Sky Ranch Middle School and Spanish Springs High School. Bohach ES is expected to remain below capacity for the next five years, but Sky Ranch MS is expected to reach 104% of capacity in the next five years.

The Tentative Map shows the location of the Stone Brook Village CC (Sparks City Council)

