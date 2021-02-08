Reno Police say trailer thefts are on the rise

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department says it has seen a recent increase in commercial and residential enclosed trailer burglaries. The burglaries have happened over the last several months.

Just recently, the non-profit Lexi’s Gift reported a break-in of its trailer, and TMCC’s Safety Training Program had three motorcycles taken. Police say most of the theft have been among unattended trailers, so they are offering tips to protect your property.

If you or your business uses an enclosed trailer to store or transport equipment or recreational vehicles, make sure you park the trailer in a secure and well lit area. If possible back the trailer in against a wall or fence so the rear doors cannot be opened. Place locks on doors and trailer tongue and limit advertisement as to what may be inside the trailer.

If you see something suspicious, you can contact non-emergency dispatch at 775-334-COPS or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword-SW.

To report theft: You can report any related incident online at renopd.com, over the phone at 775-334-2175 or officer response by contacting 775-334-COPS.

