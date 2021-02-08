Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Mild afternoon temperatures through early this week, with highs reaching the upper 50′s and 60′s for some lower valley locations. We will gradually cool to near average for mid to late week. Seasonably cold to chilly mornings through Monday will become milder as clouds increase this week. High pressure blocking significant systems from reaching the West Coast will breakdown late in the week and next weekend with increasing chances for mountain snow and valley rain and snow.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

