DETR warns of fraudulent or incorrect 1099 forms

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Did you receive an inaccurate 1099 form? The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) is urging you to file a report if you did.

The agency is aware of fraudulent forms being received where a person has applied for unemployment benefits under someone else’s name. The agency also reported the issue is causing a backlog.

The 1099-G forms were sent out at the end of January for both UI and PUA benefits to the address on file.

If you believe you received an incorrect 1099-G from DETR, you can file a report online with the agency here and then click on “1099-G Correction Request.” Once a request is filed with the agency, DETR said it will investigate inaccuracies and reissue corrected forms.

If claimants do not receive a corrected 1099-G in time to file taxes, the IRS is recommending that individuals file their tax return with the correct amount and then have documentation ready if the IRS contacts the filer about the discrepancy.

“We know Nevadans are concerned and have questions regarding these 1099′s. The IRS is aware of the magnitude of this issue. Our recommendation is for claimants to file their tax returns with their correct information. And we suggest all claims filers keep records of the payments their received, if any. We ask for the public’s patience and cooperation as it will take time for our team to fix and reissue corrected forms to all impacted claimants,” said Lynda Parven, Administrator of DETR’s Employment Security Division.

Some helpful tips for those who receive an incorrect 1099:

It is important you accurately report the income actually received on a tax return and keep a copy of the income notice sent to the IRS and all related records for the federal agency.

To view a list of DETR recommended identification documents, visit https://detr.nv.gov/Page/Unemployment_Fraud and click on “Additional Resources.”

Filers should make sure to keep documents as it may be a YEAR before the IRS contacts you .

If you discover your tax return was incorrect after it is filed, you must file an amended return. The IRS may charge penalties and interest if you do not pay the correct amount to the IRS by April 15, 2021.

Free tax preparation assistance (list of providers) is available to low income taxpayers on the IRS website at https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/

Many taxpayers can also prepare and file their own tax returns online for free. More information is available at the IRS website: https://www.irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free

