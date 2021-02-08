Advertisement

Deaths on Nevada roads up from last January

Impairment and Speeding were the top causes of death on Nevada roads.
Impairment and Speeding were the top causes of death on Nevada roads.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:31 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deaths on Nevada roads are up four percent from last January.

That’s according to the Nevada Department of Public Safety which released its State Fatal Report on Monday.

The report reveals 26 people were killed on our roads last month, and there were nine pedestrian deaths.

Six people died because they were not wearing a seat belt.

According to the report, impairment and speed were the top causes of death.

See the full report below:

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 71 new cases, 351 recoveries

