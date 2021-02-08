Cyclist hit by vehicle
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:22 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is recovering at Renown after being hit by a Jeep while riding his bike.
According the the Reno Police Department the accident happened just after 5:30 Monday morning the intersection of Plumb Lane and Kietzke lane.
The driver was making a right hand turn onto Plumb and hit the man on the bike.
The man suffered a head injury and was not wearing a helmet.
Impairment and speed do not appear to be a factors, but officials say it was dark at the time.
The incident is under investigation.
