Cyclist hit by vehicle

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is recovering at Renown after being hit by a Jeep while riding his bike.

According the the Reno Police Department the accident happened just after 5:30 Monday morning the intersection of Plumb Lane and Kietzke lane.

The driver was making a right hand turn onto Plumb and hit the man on the bike.

The man suffered a head injury and was not wearing a helmet.

Impairment and speed do not appear to be a factors, but officials say it was dark at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.