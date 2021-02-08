Advertisement

Cyclist hit by vehicle

Reno Police investigate after a cyclist was hit by a Jeep on Monday, Feb. 8.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is recovering at Renown after being hit by a Jeep while riding his bike.

According the the Reno Police Department the accident happened just after 5:30 Monday morning the intersection of Plumb Lane and Kietzke lane.

The driver was making a right hand turn onto Plumb and hit the man on the bike.

The man suffered a head injury and was not wearing a helmet.

Impairment and speed do not appear to be a factors, but officials say it was dark at the time.

The incident is under investigation.

