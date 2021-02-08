Court ruling means new way of setting bail for defendants

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Each weekday men and women arrested typically appear before a Justice of the Peace in Reno and Sparks and are told about the bail they must post to get out of jail, before they appear for future hearings or trail.

In the past there was a schedule JOPs would reference which would contain a bail amount for the specific offense. Prosecutors typically would not be present and at this phase, neither would defense attorneys.

But with a recent State Supreme Court Decision, called Valdez-Jiminez these simple initial appearances just got more involved.

“The way the law was before this supreme court case, this Nevada Supreme Court case, was that the defendant has to prove, why he should be released,” says Martin Wiener, a local criminal defense attorney. “Now under that new rule the supreme court passed, the prosecution must prove why he be held on bail,” he says.

Last April, Nevada’s Supreme Court found, the defendant’s crime, his ability to pay bail, and his motivation to appear to the next hearing must all be considered before automatically putting the person in jail.

That amounts to incarceration of someone who is innocent until proven guilty the Supreme Court found.

Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks says while he doesn’t necessarily disagree with the ruling. It has meant his limited number of prosecutors must appear at an initial appearance for all defendants no matter the crime, sometimes with little preparation time.

“I think 72 hours is reasonable,” says Hicks. “12 hours, less than 24 hours is challenging. And again, we do it. We work very hard which involves a lot of hours early in the morning, to get prepared for the hearing. But again we want to get to the judge all the appropriate information, because they at the end of the day, they are the ones who have to make that decision,” he says.

Hicks says he has seen evidence of defendants being let go on their own recognizance only to immediately re-offend under this new ruling. He says giving his office more time to examine the case against a defendant could help solve the problem.

In its ruling the Supreme Court used the word “prompt” when it comes to bail hearings. That could be as little as 12 hours says Hicks.

Nevada’s legislature is currently drawing up bill drafts to streamline Valdez-Jiminez into state law. The bills could also help define the word “prompt” when it comes to bail hearings.

