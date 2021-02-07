Advertisement

Voters angry over lockdowns, virus threaten Newsom’s future

(KOLO)
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:05 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom was elected in a landslide in 2018, but voters angry over long-running school closings and coronavirus rules could end his term early.

California is one of the most heavily Democratic states, but the liberal governor is facing a potential recall election at a time when the nation’s turbulent politics are shaking the status quo.

Recent polls have shown Newsom losing ground with independents, Latinos, and even his fellow Democrats. Recall organizers say they’ve collected nearly 1.5 million petition signatures required to place the proposal on the ballot this year.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in California since 2006.

