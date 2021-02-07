Train hits man in Reno, critically injuring him

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was critically injured Sunday morning after being struck by a train near the Reno-Sparks border.

The man, described by the Reno Police Department as being about 60 years old, was being treated at a Reno hospital late Sunday morning.

It happened about 9:51 a.m. at Barnett Way by the old Nevada Division of Motor Vehicles building at Galletti Way. The investigation is being handled by the Union Pacific Railroad Police Department, but Reno police said it appears to be accidental and not intentional.

The incident closed the Galletti Way and Sutro Street railroad crossings for less than an hour before they reopened.

