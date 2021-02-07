Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Quiet weather will continue for the early part of this week with mild temperatures and generally light winds except over the Sierra Crest and Oregon border. Warmer weather in the in the 50s look likely with cooler morning lows in the teens and 20s. On Tuesday and Wednesday a weakening weather system will move through with some light snows in the Sierra with a couple inches of snow possible. However, it looks to remain dry in western Nevada with winds continuing on the lighter side.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

