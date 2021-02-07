Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 8:40 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Quiet weather will continue for the early part of this week with mild temperatures and generally light winds except over the Sierra Crest and Oregon border. Warmer weather in the in the 50s look likely with cooler morning lows in the teens and 20s. On Tuesday and Wednesday a weakening weather system will move through with some light snows in the Sierra with a couple inches of snow possible. However, it looks to remain dry in western Nevada with winds continuing on the lighter side.

8 Day Forecast
8 Day Forecast(KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chevrolet Spark driven by Walter Lee Williams of Idaho Falls, Idaho. that struck the rear...
Two die when car hits NDOT snowplow on I-80
The scene of a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. that injured 3 people.
One seriously injured in Double R Blvd crash
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Governor Sisolak announces new initiative to address vaccine equity
The scene of a hit-and-run on East Prater Way in Sparks.
Motorcyclist injured in Sparks hit-and-run
Krystal Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with...
Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

Latest News

National Weatherperson's Day!
National Weatherperson’s Day!
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather