Reno Police Department gives 46 tickets in distracted driving operation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department issued 46 tickets and gave eight warnings Saturday during a distracted driving crackdown.

Police said they focused on areas that had the highest concentration of distracted driving collisions

“Nevada state law prohibits drivers from using cell phones to talk or text while driving,” police said in a statement. “Distracted driving is not limited to cell phone use when driving. It could also be anything that takes the drivers attention off the roadway creating a hazardous situation.’

People said drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians should put away smartphones and pay attention on they are on the road.

The Nevada Office of Traffic Safety provided the grant that allowed four officers and one sergeant to do the enforcement.

More information: http://www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.

