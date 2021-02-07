Advertisement

Pile burn starts Monday in Galena area

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said Galena-area residents can expect to see and smell smoke beginning Monday as it does a prescribed bun for several days, weather permitting.

The fire will be monitored round-the-clock, the agency said Sunday in a statement.

The plan is to burn fuel piles near Joy Lake Road, where the piles can’t be reached by vehicle.

There will be up to a dozen firefighters on site and a Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District fire engine.

“The burn’s risk is extremely low given the winter conditions and ground snow coverage,” the agency said in a statement.

Call 775-326-6071 with questions.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. that injured 3 people.
One seriously injured in Double R Blvd crash
The scene of a hit-and-run on East Prater Way in Sparks.
Motorcyclist injured in Sparks hit-and-run
Mimi O'Brien on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Reno family tells of losing two homes to fire on Kelly Clarkson Show
The Chevrolet Spark driven by Walter Lee Williams of Idaho Falls, Idaho. that struck the rear...
Two die when car hits NDOT snowplow on I-80
New apartment complexes are going up near Sparks Marina
New apartment complexes show growth in Sparks

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 333 recoveries
Police lights
Train hits man in Reno, critically injuring him
Pine siskin (finch) perched in spruce tree
Groups warn of salmonella killing finches at Lake Tahoe, Carson Valley
Sled hockey
Sled Hockey Makes Hockey Possible For Everyone