Pile burn starts Monday in Galena area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue said Galena-area residents can expect to see and smell smoke beginning Monday as it does a prescribed bun for several days, weather permitting.

The fire will be monitored round-the-clock, the agency said Sunday in a statement.

The plan is to burn fuel piles near Joy Lake Road, where the piles can’t be reached by vehicle.

There will be up to a dozen firefighters on site and a Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District fire engine.

“The burn’s risk is extremely low given the winter conditions and ground snow coverage,” the agency said in a statement.

Call 775-326-6071 with questions.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.