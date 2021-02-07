New apartment complexes show growth in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks is growing.

A lot.

And quickly, too, especially around Sparks Marina. In addition to the newer apartment complexes and condos in the area, there is land to build even more.

“The big things that have to do with (the growth) are (having) Tesla and Panasonic in this area because where we’re located at is a great place for people who are moving into town to live because we’re so close,” said an assistant manager at a Sparks apartment community, who wished to remain anonymous.

Work is hectic with so many people moving to Sparks, according to the assistant manager.

“Pretty much every morning I walk into work and we have about ten leads to follow up on just from overnight and this is a daily occurrence.”

The U.S. Census Bureau lists the city of Sparks as having grown roughly 11% over the past decade. That is even more growth than Reno which sits around 8%, according to the same study.

“(The growth) is not surprising to me at all. I expected it, especially when I started in this industry. In 2016 and 2017 there wasn’t any of this (growth) being thought of. To see where I started, to where everything is at now, it’s actually amazing.”

Sparks Marina was a popular place to be Saturday. The nice weather encouraged people to get outside. As the Rail City continues to add more and more residents there is no telling just how busy this area will be for years to come.

“I hope that the growth in the Sparks area continues. I would like to see more cool things to do in this area and I think the growth is just pushing the city of Sparks to do more for our community.”

