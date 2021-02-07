Advertisement

Groups warn of salmonella killing finches at Lake Tahoe, Carson Valley

Pine siskin (finch) perched in spruce tree
Pine siskin (finch) perched in spruce tree(US Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - An outbreak of salmonella is killing finches across the western United States, including birds in the Lake Tahoe region.

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care issued an alert this week for the public to be on the lookout for sick or dead finches associated with bird feeders.

Dead siskins have been found in recent weeks in backyards in the Carson Valley and Truckee. The deaths are believed to be related to an outbreak of salmonellosis, a common and often fatal bird disease caused by the salmonella bacteria.

The problem appears to be especially bad along coastal Northern California, Oregon and Washington.

