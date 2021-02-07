Advertisement

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. dies at 67

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 1978, file photo, Leon Spinks celebrates as his entourage holds him aloft after his 15-round split decision victory over world heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali in Las Vegas. Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. died Friday night, Feb. 5, 2021, after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.(AP Photo/FIle)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks Jr. has died after battling prostate and other cancers. He was 67.

Spinks died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.

Spinks won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But he rose in prominence when he beat Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.

Spinks had only seven professional fights under his belt when he got into the ring with Ali. The St. Louis native also was outweighed by Ali by more than 25 pounds.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chevrolet Spark driven by Walter Lee Williams of Idaho Falls, Idaho. that struck the rear...
Two die when car hits NDOT snowplow on I-80
The scene of a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. that injured 3 people.
One seriously injured in Double R Blvd crash
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Governor Sisolak announces new initiative to address vaccine equity
The scene of a hit-and-run on East Prater Way in Sparks.
Motorcyclist injured in Sparks hit-and-run
Krystal Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with...
Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

Latest News

Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 2 deaths, 257 recoveries
Reno Police Department gives 46 tickets in distracted driving operation
Nearly 7,000 pounds of ready-to-eat dip and salad products from an Illinois company called Food...
Ready-to-eat dips, salads recalled just before Super Bowl
COVID-19 graphic.
Nevada reports 898 additional COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths