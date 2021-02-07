Advertisement

Carson High School picks Winterfest king and queen

Will Breeding and Serena Dantzler , Carso High School Winterfest king and queen.
Will Breeding and Serena Dantzler , Carso High School Winterfest king and queen.
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 3:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Carson City School District reported Will Breeding and Serena Dantzler were named the Carson High School Winterfest king and queen.

Wesley Dunkin and Reese MacKenzie were named the 11th grade Winterfest prince and princess; Trevor Britt and Anika Corder were named the 10th grade Winterfest prince and princess; and David Stoffer and Corinne Ternau were named the 9th grade Winterfest prince and princess.

The 9th grade Winterfest candidate girls were Corinne Ternau, Jessica Artz, and Hailey Osborne; 9th grade candidate boys were Edgar Fausto, Michael Hoffer, and David Stoffer; 10th grade candidate girls were Sydney Romeo and Anika Corder; 10th grade candidate boys were Lucas Gonzalez, Trevor Britt, and Nate Crossman; 11th grade candidate girls were Julia Kaiser, Reese MacKenzie, and Hannah Walker; 11th grade candidate boys were Denton Fitzpatrick, Jacob Campbell, and Wesley Dunkin; 12th grade candidate girls were Camille Larkin, Emma Peterson, Emma Tuttle, Kira Grist, Serena Danzler, and Abby Golik, and the 12th grade candidate boys were Ryan Graunke, Isaac Harrison, Max Gunkel, Sebastian Krueger, Will Breeding, and Levi Wooks.

Carson High School 2021 Winterfest winners
Carson High School 2021 Winterfest winners(Carson City School District)

