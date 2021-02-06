Two die when car hits NDOT snowplow on I-80

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) -Two died late Monday when the subcompact car he was driving crashed into the rear of a Nevada Department of Transpiration snowplow on Interstate 80 east of Winnemucca, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Walter Lee Williams, 79, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving the car and his sister, Sherrill Lynn Mcleod, 74, of Pebble Beach, Calif., was a passenger. Both died.

The NHP said it happened about 11 p.m. about 3 miles east of Winnemucca in the westbound lanes.

The NHP said the NDOT snowplow was removing snow from the inside shoulder when the 2020 Chevrolet Spark hit it from behind. Debris scattered across both lanes, the NHP said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Peterson at the NHP Winnemucca Substation at 775-623-6511.

