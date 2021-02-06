Small businesses say they need cybersecurity resources to protect their livlihood

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s Senior Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto says when she comes back home and talks to small business owners, they have one thing on their mind.

“The challenge I have found talking to individual businesses, they are concerned about cybersecurity,” says Senator Cortez-Masto. “They don’t have the resources to address it. They don’t have the money to buy the programs or to hire the staff that they need to help them address their cybersecurity concerns,” she says.

That information doesn’t surprise Debbie Barham at all. Her businesses specializes in helping local small businesses with technology issues.

“They don’t a full time IT person on staff. But they need IT help,” says Barham who owns Debug Computers Inc. in Carson City.

Senator Cortez-Masto has introduced legislation which will help small businesses gain access to cybersecurity help. The “Secure Small Business Act” will set up a consortium of small businesses within the Small Business Administration to pool funds to purchase cybersecurity services as well as insurance to help pay for such an attack.

Until that piece of legislation becomes law, computer technician Brian Cosens has some advice for small business owners.

“You are playing defense. There is always the possibility that these many attackers will succeed someday,” says Cosens a technician with Debug Computer. “And in that case, you need to be prepared to deal with the situation,” he says.

Easy to guess passwords are the number one method hackers can gain access into a system he says. But he says ignoring software updates is another way hackers, he says can simply walk through an open door. He also says beware of email that looks unfamiliar, or for that fact too familiar asking for personal information. He says that is another technique to get into not only business information, but personal information as well.

It is estimated businesses across this country pay $350,000,000 a year in ransom to free their computer system. And that doesn’t begin to calculate the invaluable information that may be taken in the process.

