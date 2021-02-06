Advertisement

Seniors concerned about local vaccine distribution

Officials say, “Supply doesn’t meet the demand”
Seniors raise concerns about local vaccine distribution
Seniors raise concerns about local vaccine distribution
By Abel Garcia
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:50 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lucille Adin questions Washoe County’s priorities when it comes to distributing the vaccine.

“People that I know that are under 70, that are white, and they have gotten the vaccine and I have been trying for a month and I can’t even get an appointment at my age,” Adin said.

The 81-year-old said she has been on the waitlist for a vaccine at several health agencies for more than 45 days.

“It really worries me every time I go to the grocery store,” explained Adin.

According to the state’s priority list, seniors 70 and older are eligible, but for Adin, she said that is not the case. She said some African Americans are already hesitant about taking the vaccine but this discourages them more.

“For the ones that signed up and would like to take it, why are they being overlooked,” said Adin.

The state now focusing on a two-lane priority system, frontline/essential workers, and the general population. Nevadans 70 years and older are first in that lane.

Scott Oxarart, with the Washoe County Health District, said there are approximately 79,000 people who are 65 and older. The county, only receiving about 5,000 doses a week, means the supply doesn’t meet the demand.

“When we do our senior vaccine waiting list form, we only ask them for a name, birthday, zip code, email, and some contact information to contact you,” explained Oxarart.

He added, due to the low supply leaders are using a random selection system to contact people eligible. Nevada has left the tiered system and plan to prioritize the most at-risk people first, with hopes to get Mrs. Adin and others in that age group protected as soon as possible.

For those who fall under this demographic and need additional information on how to get the vaccine visit https://www.covid19washoevaccine.com/ or call (775)328-2427.

