Reno family tells of losing two homes to fire on Kelly Clarkson Show

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno family who twice lost homes to fire appear on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday at 2 p.m. on KOLO 8 News Now.

Mimi and Scott O’Brien lost their home in a house fire in April 2019. They were out of the home for 16 months and had moved back in to the repaired home for less than three months when the Pinehaven Fire claimed it and four other homes last November.

Mimi O’Brien, the mother of three and owner of The Lark, which sells Nevada-themed items, appears on the show to discuss the tragedy and how the community rallied to help her and her family.

See Ben Deach’s story: https://www.kolotv.com/2021/01/12/reno-familys-home-to-be-rebuilt-after-burning-for-second-time/

