Peppermill Sportsbook busy for Super Bowl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lines forming. Fans waiting. Eagerness rising. And you better believe bets are being placed. The days leading up to the Super Bowl are always a busy time for the Peppermill Sportsbook. This year especially. The book’s director of race and sports, John Haines, says more people are placing bets than he originally expected - especially on prop bets, which are instances of a specific event occurring or not occurring.

“It’s a good intro game to sports betting. Just because there are so many prop bets to look at everyone can find at least one prop they’re interested in and then watch the game and root for their one prop. Some of the biggest props is heads or tails. How many touchdowns is Tom Brady going to throw? Some of the crazy ones over the years is, ‘is the game going to overtime’,” said Haines.

That exact scenario happened four years ago between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots. The only time a Super Bowl has gone to OT.

“The big one this year, which is 500 to 1 is, is there going to be no touchdowns scored? Everyone likes the over. Both teams score a lot of points,” added Haines.

If you think betting on the result of the coin toss is wild, there are even crazier props exclusively seen on the east coast and on offshore books like the color of a team’s Gatorade.

“Nevada doesn’t have certain props like that, like ‘how long is the national anthem going to be?’ We’re not approved for that. We’re focused on sports and numbers that you can’t find out beforehand,” said Haines.

Instances where bettors can contact a staff member of a team, or a singer for their performance agenda can lead to inside information and big losses for sportsbooks. The Peppermill has enough to worry about on Sunday with the pandemic.

“Scary to say, it’s going to be packed. We all know we’re in a pandemic and everything but people still want to go out and have fun and enjoy their lives and enjoy their day-to-day. I still expect us to be pretty busy. We’re just using every square foot of this entire place to spread people out just so it’s safe,” Haines added.

The Super Bowl kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

