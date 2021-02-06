Advertisement

Nevada reports 898 additional COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

COVID-19 graphic.
COVID-19 graphic.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 3:38 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada on Saturday reported 898 additional known COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 283,391 cases and 4,496 deaths.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths in the state decreased over the past two weeks. That’s according to data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,451.7 on Jan. 22 to 887.7 on Friday while the rolling average of daily deaths dropped slightly from 37.1 to 35 during the same period. The number of infections is thought to be far higher.  

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Chevrolet Spark driven by Walter Lee Williams of Idaho Falls, Idaho. that struck the rear...
Two die when car hits NDOT snowplow on I-80
The scene of a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. that injured 3 people.
One seriously injured in Double R Blvd crash
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Governor Sisolak announces new initiative to address vaccine equity
Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death
Krystal Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with...
Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

Latest News

Jazmyn Finney is administered a coronavirus 15-minute rapid test at the student health center...
Calls grow for US to rely on rapid tests to fight pandemic
FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia...
Calendar quirk means virus deaths won’t be seen in census
Seniors raise concerns about local vaccine distribution
Seniors concerned about local vaccine distribution
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban