Advertisement

Music to my fears: Man swallows earbud while sleeping

The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday,...
The new Apple AirPods are shown during an event to announce new Apple products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco.(APAP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 1:49 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A man is warning people against using headphones while falling asleep after health care workers had to remove a wireless earbud from his esophagus.

Worcester resident Brad Gauthier, who detailed his bizarre experience in a Facebook post, went to bed Monday listening to music. He woke up Tuesday, shoveled snow for about an hour, and then went inside to take a sip of water. But the liquid wouldn’t go down, and he had to lean over to drain it from his throat.

Gauthier also noticed he was missing one of his two wireless earbuds, which he said typically uses as he falls asleep.

Gauthier’s son suggested that perhaps his father had swallowed the earbud, which is exactly what an X-ray at a local emergency clinic revealed. The small plastic device was lodged in his lower esophagus.

Gauthier said he never experienced more than minor discomfort. He told NBC Boston 10 that he wanted to share his experience to caution others not to sleep with their headphones.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chevrolet Spark driven by Walter Lee Williams of Idaho Falls, Idaho. that struck the rear...
Two die when car hits NDOT snowplow on I-80
The scene of a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. that injured 3 people.
One seriously injured in Double R Blvd crash
Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Governor Sisolak announces new initiative to address vaccine equity
Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death
Krystal Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with...
Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager

Latest News

Mimi O'Brien on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Reno family tells of losing two homes to fire on Kelly Clarkson Show
Mimi O'Brien on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"
Mimi O'Brien on The Kelly Clarkson Show
The Nevada Highway Patrol southern command released this photo of a head-on fatal crash in...
2 drivers killed in wrong-way I-15 crash in southern Nevada
Inmates yell from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on...
Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows