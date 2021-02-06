Motorcyclist injured in Sparks hit-and-run; Part of Prater Way closed

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after being involved in a crash in a parking lot at East Prater Way and Sparks Boulevard, the Sparks Police Department said.

The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hacienda Shopping Center.

The vehicle involved in the crash left the Hacienda Shopping Center parking lot and went onto Prater Way, where it caught fire, police said. The people in the vehicle ran away and police are looking for them.

Police said westbound East Prater Way will be closed from Pullman Drive to Sparks Boulevard until further notice.

