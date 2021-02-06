Advertisement

Justices: California can’t enforce indoor church service ban

In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington....
In this Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington. The Supreme Court is telling California it can't enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic. The high court issued orders late Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 in two cases where churches had sued over coronavirus-related restrictions in the state. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 10:50 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is telling California it can’t enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The high court issued orders late Friday in two cases where churches had sued over coronavirus-related restrictions in the state.

The high court said that for now, California can’t ban indoor worship in areas where virus cases are surging, but it can cap indoor services at 25% of a building’s capacity.

The justices also declined to stop the state from barring singing and chanting at services. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

