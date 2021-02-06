Five displaced in a west Sparks fire

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -6:15 P.M. UPDATE: Five people were displaced after a fire in an attic of a west Sparks home on Friday.

It happened on Tyler Way between Rock Boulevard and 11th Street at about 5 p.m.

People in the home heard noises from an electrical panel. The fire was in the attic above a bedroom.

The fire was kept from growing. There were no injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Sparks Fire Department is responding to a fire on Tyler Way between Rock Boulevard and 11th street.

Tyler Way is closed to all traffic in that area and they ask drivers to avoid the area.

There have been no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation.

