Double R Blvd. blocked due to rollover crash

The scene of a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. that injured 3 people.
The scene of a rollover crash on Double R Blvd. that injured 3 people.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 11:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Double R Boulevard near South Meadows Parkway is blocked due to a crash. Reno Police was called to the scene just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree, causing it to roll on to its side. There were 3 people inside the car, one of which suffered critical injuries. The other two people only had minor to moderate injuries. At least one person had to be freed from the vehicle.

Double R Boulevard is currently blocked in both directions while officers investigate. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

