Black small business owner shares struggle, optimism

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, we’re sharing stories of people of color in our communities who are setting an example while pushing through a pandemic.

Karizma Stylez is not your average hairstylist.

“I’ve always had the talent to do hair, even growing up, I used to do my own hair,” Karizma Stylez, Owner of Braids and Fades Hair Studio, LLC said, “I wanted to start my own business.”

She’s all about bringing a positive vibe while providing top-notch quality service at her shop Braids and Fades Hair Studio, LLC.

Stylez added, “No matter if you have straight hair or wavy hair and it’s not kinky, you can still come and join us over here and I will be able to take care of your hair needs.”

The black small business owner opened her doors at 130 Victorian Ave. in Sparks in September 2019, but a few short months later, COVID-19 plagued our world.

“It didn’t stop me, we were able to you know, keep the ball rolling and I’m just very very grateful that I was able to stay open,” Stylez said.

Meanwhile, during a time where racism has been at the forefront, Stylez says supporting and loving one another is a step in the right direction.

“We are all one at the end of the day and we’re all equal. If you see me or anybody who looks like me or anybody who doesn’t look like me, it’s all a reflection of yourself.”

With determination in her veins, she’s making it her mission to show northern Nevadans that you can achieve your dreams, no matter your age, race, or gender.

Stylez added, “We put ourselves out there and that we lead by example and that we are this example. Not just for little black girls who look like me, but for anybody who may be thinking that it’s not possible because it is.”

Right now, because of the Coronavirus, Braids and Fades is taking appointments only and currently following all safety guidelines put in place by the state.

