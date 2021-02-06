2 drivers killed in wrong-way I-15 crash in southern Nevada

LAS VEGES (AP) - Authorities say drivers from Colorado and Nevada were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 15 in rural southern Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Rayanne May Walters of Logandale, Nevada, was driving a wrong-way pickup that collided Thursday night with a van driven by 30-year-old Dylan Jeffrey Hazelhurst, of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

