2 drivers killed in wrong-way I-15 crash in southern Nevada

The Nevada Highway Patrol southern command released this photo of a head-on fatal crash in...
The Nevada Highway Patrol southern command released this photo of a head-on fatal crash in Interstate 15 in Clark County.(Nevada Highway Patrol)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2021 at 12:14 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGES (AP) - Authorities say drivers from Colorado and Nevada were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 15 in rural southern Nevada.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Rayanne May Walters of Logandale, Nevada, was driving a wrong-way pickup that collided Thursday night with a van driven by 30-year-old Dylan Jeffrey Hazelhurst, of Grand Junction, Colorado.

Trooper Travis Smaka said the cause of the crash was under investigation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

