Advertisement

Violate new TSA mask requirement and it could cost you

The federal mask requirement took effect this week
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:03 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you violate the new federal transportation face mask requirement, you may have to pay a fine.

The Transportation Security Administration says the first offense is $250 and can grow to $1,500 for repeated violations.

These penalties may be in addition to others imposed by the airlines themselves.

Some have banned passengers who do not follow the rules.

The Federal Aviation Administration also says it will crack down on anyone who disrupts a flight over wearing a mask.

The federal mask requirement took effect this week. It requires face coverings on trains, airplanes, and buses, as well as their hubs.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Man identified in fatal shooting on S. Virginia St.
In this January 23 photo, first responders help deliver a baby girl in the back of a REMSA...
Baby delivered in REMSA ambulance, on side of the road, in snowstorm

Latest News

Donald Rabin plays his flute at a Chicago police station. It was recovered after he lost it on...
$22,000 flute found after out-of-town musician lost it on Chicago train
File of the COVID-19 vaccine
Nevada Medicaid provides same-day transportation for testing and vaccines
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech