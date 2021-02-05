Advertisement

TikTok video helps woman find missing package

By KMPH Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:23 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRESNO, Calif. (KMPH) - What would you do if a package showed up at your doorstep, but it wasn’t addressed to you?

Scott Trujillo turned to TikTok for help.

He put out a call to action video to find the owner of a beaten up and moldy package that ended up on his doorstep.

The video went viral.

“It just started growing and growing and I’m like, ‘she’s going to have to see this,’” he said.

Out of the thousands of comments, one stuck out. It was from the owner’s niece in New Mexico.

The owner of the package, Rosaline Freyre, only lives about 10 minutes from Trujillo.

Freyre says the package contained food.

“I had spaghetti sauce that was broken and that’s why it was wet and moldy,” she said.

Walmart told Freyre that she had signed for the package, but she had not and she got her money back.

Copyright 2021 KMPH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks
Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
I-80 E/B to 395 N/B was shut down Wednesday after a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Rollover crash involving stolen car shuts down portion of EB I-80
Reno police looking for shooting suspect
This Dec. 26, 2020, photo taken with a remote camera and provided by Scott Sumner via the...
New pair of wolves spotted in Northern California

Latest News

Local law enforcement have "Courageous Conversations"
Local law enforcement have “Courageous Conversations”
A viral TikTok video helped a woman find her missing package.
A viral TikTok video helped a woman find her missing package
COVID-19 Vaccinations
Avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams
COVID-19 vaccine distribution is in full swing, and scammers have been quick to take advantage.
Avoiding COVID-19 Vaccine Scams