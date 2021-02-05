Some Washoe School District online data mistakenly shared

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District said Thursday some people with access to the school district’s online storage got access to materials not meant for them to see.

The general public could not see the material. Only people who already had access to the school district’s cloud storage, like school employees and students, saw it.

Here is how the school district described the information that was mistakenly shared:

“It is important to note that our online cloud storage system is not typically used for private student/staff data and information, and this incident is not linked or related to our Infinite Campus student information system. Instead, this cloud storage is meant as a repository where work products are created, stored, and shared for class group projects for students, as well as ongoing department work projects for employees.’

People who stored the information online shared the data too broadly, the school district said. The school district’s information technology department is auditing the system to see which permissions would have been too broadly applied.

The school district will provide additional training to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

