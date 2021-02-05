Search for training motorcycles stolen from Mill St. storage container

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TMCC Motorcycle Safety Training program is asking the public to be on the lookout for three training motorcycles that were stolen.

The motorcycles were taken from a storage container on Mill Street. The manager of the training program said he was notified of the theft on Friday, January 22, 2021.

The stolen motorcycles include a 2009 Silver Suzuki TU-250, a red 2012 Red Suzuki TU-250 and a 2018 Black with red accents Suzuki TU-250. The motorcycles are very unique and are used for training, and are not common in our area.

The attached photos show similar motorcycles to those that were stolen.

This image shows a red 2012 Red Suzuki TU-250, similar to one of the motorcycles that was stolen. (TMCC)

This image shows a 2009 Silver Suzuki TU-250, similar to one of the motorcycles stolen. (TMCC)

If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department.

