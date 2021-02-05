Advertisement

Private fund helps Elko County businesses pay COVID-19 fines

COVID-19 graphic.
COVID-19 graphic.(Edwards Air Force Base)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:14 PM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ELKO, Nev. (AP) - One of the rural Nevada counties Gov. Steve Sisolak has criticized for undermining COVID-19 restrictions has established a fund to raise private money to support businesses fined by state agencies for failing to follow the rules.

Elko County commissioners emphasized after they unanimously approved the fund on Wednesday that it won’t include any taxpayer money.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports county Republican Party Chairman Lee Hoffman told the commissioners he was ready to become the first contributor, pledging $100. Commission Chairman John Karr said the ultimate goal is an easing of the restrictions that set capacity limits, require masks and social distancing.

