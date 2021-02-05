Advertisement

Nevada Medicaid provides same-day transportation for testing and vaccines

File of the COVID-19 vaccine
File of the COVID-19 vaccine(KOLO)
By Shelby Reilly
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:27 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Medicaid is now offering same-day transportation on COVID-19 vaccines and tests for its recipients.

Kirsten Coulombe with Nevada Medicaid said with the pandemic, many people’s situations have changed, and more people are on Medicaid.

“We really wanted to make sure that our recipients who are on Nevada Medicaid would have the opportunity to go to those testing sites as well as receive the vaccine,” Coulombe said.

She explained one in four Nevadans are now recipients and it is important to make sure people are able to get to their tests and vaccination appointments.

Nevada Medicaid was already offering non-emergency transportation services, however Coulombe said they wanted to make services more versatile.

“What we have done differently is that we’re making it more flexible for COVID and response to COVID and the demand that may be there so those flexibilities include same-day service,” Coulombe said.

Nevada Medicaid will also provide gas reimbursement if you have a family member or friend that can take you, or a bank card to ride public transportation.

“If they do have some barriers with transportation, we did not want a Medicaid recipient to not receive a vaccine or test because they didn’t have the option for transportation,” Coulome said.

If you are a Medicaid recipient and are interested in the same-day transportation services, you can call 1-844-879-7341 and they will send one of their independent contractors, usually an Uber or Lyft, to come and bring you to your appointment.

