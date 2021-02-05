Low-flying plane will map for USGS over Reno and eastern California

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The United States Geological Survey is making low-level mapping flights over eastern California and western Nevada for about two months beginning Saturday, Feb. 6.

It will go from Susanville to the north to South Lake Tahoe and also Portola, Grass Valley, Truckee and Quincy and Reno, among other places.

The USGS said people should not be alarmed to see low-flying aircraft. It will be following on Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

“This airborne survey is designed to remotely study the geologic and hydrologic units that lie below the land surface,’ the USGS said in a statement. “It is part of an ongoing USGS program to identify hidden features such as changes in rock types, ultimately providing a better understanding of the geology and hydrology of the area for the purpose of groundwater assessment and seismic and volcanic hazards.”

Go to the USGS website for more information.

