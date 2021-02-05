Local law enforcement have “Courageous Conversations”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A year filled with continued racial division, an unpredictable pandemic, and added obstacles for our members in uniform.

Reno and Sparks Police Departments along with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office joined Dr. Norris Dupree to discuss the difficulties they face while protecting our community.

February 6, 2020 marks one month since the deadly breach of our nation’s capital. Chris Crawforth, Sparks Police Chief said his interpretation of what occurred was a police force that was understaffed and overwhelmed.

“You have people with American flags beating law enforcement officers to the point of unconsciousness, we lost an officer during that and we love civilians during that,” Crawforth said.

Local law enforcement is using this event to reflect on how they can improve. Jason Soto, Reno police Chief said we need to continue providing that sense of protection locally

“It is scary to see that type of unrest happen in real-time before our eyes and not have a piece of calm, peace, and protection,” Soto explained.

He added, if we don’t learn from this it will be a disservice, focusing on reform that will serve our community.

“Sometimes we have to talk about what we have done wrong, what we didn’t we do, what wasn’t successful, and those aren’t fun conversations to have, but what I have learned is when you go directly at something and you show it as raw as it is you get a better result,” Soto said.

From an increase in crime, to riots, and impacts of COVID-19, it all weighs heavily on everyone’s mental health. Darin Balaam, Washoe County Sheriff received a 3-year grant to provide avenues for every member in his office.

“We see things that other people don’t see. Whether it’s in the jail or in the pod, my first month, I had 2 suicides in one day.”

Remaining silent will get us nowhere, but with action, there can be progress.

