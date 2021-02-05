Advertisement

Local business anticipates turning away big crowds for Super Bowl

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:55 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Super Bowl celebrations will look different this year as businesses continue to operate under Nevada’s extended statewide pause. The owner of Oak Room Lounge, Rafael Pineda said 25% capacity and limited seating will impact business on Sunday.

The lounge opened its doors in December 2020 and Pineda said business is doing decent. “Average since we opened, our sales have been between $5,,000 to $8,000 a night. But if we were operating under 100% capacity the number would be exponential.”

Since opening staff have turned customers away to comply with Governor Steve Sisolak’s statewide pause. “So every day that we open especially for Super Bowl we have to turn around probably 150 to 200 people which is a huge loss to the business.”“

This will be Pineda’s first Super Bowl Sunday and he anticipates turning potential customers away. “A lot of times what they do is they wait outside hoping that people would exit the building so that they can come in.” He continued, “You know it sucks, it’s the times that we are in now, but at the same time we are blessed that we can be at least open to 25% capacity.”

Currently Pineda said the lounge is breaking even. He said operating at 50% capacity can make a huge difference.

The statewide pause is expected to last until mid-February.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death
The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Man identified in fatal shooting on S. Virginia St.
In this January 23 photo, first responders help deliver a baby girl in the back of a REMSA...
Baby delivered in REMSA ambulance, on side of the road, in snowstorm

Latest News

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks virtually about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nevada on December...
Governor Sisolak announces new initiative to address vaccine equity
Local law enforcement have "Courageous Conversations"
Local law enforcement have “Courageous Conversations”
COVID-19 Vaccinations
Avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams
COVID-19 vaccine distribution is in full swing, and scammers have been quick to take advantage.
Avoiding COVID-19 Vaccine Scams