Local business anticipates turning away big crowds for Super Bowl

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Super Bowl celebrations will look different this year as businesses continue to operate under Nevada’s extended statewide pause. The owner of Oak Room Lounge, Rafael Pineda said 25% capacity and limited seating will impact business on Sunday.

The lounge opened its doors in December 2020 and Pineda said business is doing decent. “Average since we opened, our sales have been between $5,,000 to $8,000 a night. But if we were operating under 100% capacity the number would be exponential.”

Since opening staff have turned customers away to comply with Governor Steve Sisolak’s statewide pause. “So every day that we open especially for Super Bowl we have to turn around probably 150 to 200 people which is a huge loss to the business.”“

This will be Pineda’s first Super Bowl Sunday and he anticipates turning potential customers away. “A lot of times what they do is they wait outside hoping that people would exit the building so that they can come in.” He continued, “You know it sucks, it’s the times that we are in now, but at the same time we are blessed that we can be at least open to 25% capacity.”

Currently Pineda said the lounge is breaking even. He said operating at 50% capacity can make a huge difference.

The statewide pause is expected to last until mid-February.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.