KOLO ATE: The Pink House

By Josh Little
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:43 AM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Pink House is a building nearly as old as Genoa itself. Built back in 1855, it’s known as much for it’s history, as it is now for it’s hard-to-find food items.

“This building actually was one of the places where they discussed a lot of the meetings for statehood for the state of Nevada, so it’s got a real significance,” said Casey Sebahar, the Pink House general manager.

Lillian Finnegan even grew up in the Pink House. She founded the Candy Dance back in 1919 to raise money to install the town’s electric streetlights. The building is now on the National Register of Historic Places, for it’s Gothic Revival style architecture.

“We do have people who just stop in, walk around and check the place out,” admitted Sebahar. “We definitely encourage that.”

You should also check out their menu, which includes lunch and dinner options. And high-end cheeses and meats.

“It’s a restaurant and a Charcuterie shop. We can do food to-go; cheese to-go,” explained Sebahar.

They sell platters, food boards and cold-cuts. There’s also homemade pastries, refined dishes, and traditional favorites with an upscale twist.

“I know it sounds simple, but you’ve got to have our grilled cheese,” pointed out Sebahar.

It’s a mixture of brie, cheddar and smoked Gouda.

“When you’re using really top-quality ingredients, you can make the simplest things that much better.”

It’s a cozy setting; still reminiscent of the house it once was. But there’s also plenty of seating on their porch and outside patio.

“I think we have the best outdoor dining place in the entire Carson Valley, wide open space, view of the mountains,” explained Sebahar. “It’s beautiful on a summer day.”

Times have been tougher during this pandemic, but since it’s a mainstay, it’s surviving.

“We’ve been lucky that we have a lot of local support,” said Sebahar. “You know our customers are great, so we’re still seeing a pretty good amount of traffic. Definitely not as much as usual, but our regulars are still supporting us through this whole time.”

Reservations are required, and certain tables are reserved in advance. The Pink House is located at 193 Genoa Lane. It’s open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. You can find out more information and check out their menu by clicking the link below.

