Carson teacher returns to class after investigation into alleged discriminatory comments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A teacher at Eagle Valley Middle School in Carson City has returned to class following an investigation into alleged discriminatory comments made during a class lesson in November 2020.

According to the Carson City School District, the investigation into the complaint is complete.

The district released a statement saying in part, “With the pandemic, school closures, civic unrest, hybrid learning, remote learning from home and all the other stresses of last year, 2020 took its toll in many ways on students and teachers alike. The district grieves deeply with the student, the family, the Native American community and all those impacted in this case.”

The district also released information into how the events unfolded.

Officials said the student who took offense to the alleged comments was moved out of the teacher’s class at the family’s request. They said there were no previous allegations or complaints of discriminatory comments with this teacher.

The district said the teacher was placed on administrative leave on November 23. The next day, the teacher wrote a letter of apology to the student and family.

The investigation further included interviews with other students, who indicated the teacher did not purposely or willfully make comments to offend, and with the accused teacher, who denied any discriminatory intent.

The district concluded that the teacher’s method and approach during the lesson was inappropriate and called it an “error in judgment,” and the teacher’s supervisor administered progressive discipline.

The teacher was allowed to resume teaching on January 4, 2021. The district said the family provided their first written complaint on January 14. Following a meeting with administrators, the family, and the American Indian Movement of Northern Nevada, a report of the investigation was sent to the family January 29.

