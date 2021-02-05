Advertisement

California couple arrested for the death of 11 year old son

Roman Lopez, 11
Roman Lopez, 11(KCRA-TV)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 5:54 PM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLACERVILLE, Cal. (KOLO) - More than a year has passed since the discovery of the body of a young boy in the basement of his Placerville home. Thursday Placerville police announced the arrest of the father and stepmother of 11 year old Roman Lopez in neighboring Calaveras County.

The couple--36 year old Jordan Piper and 38 year old Lindsay Piper--have been charged with child abuse likely to cause great bodily harm and torture. He faces an additional charge of failing to provide for a child. She’s also been charged with poisoning.

Thursday’s press conference produced few new details, but it is known the couple reported the boy’s disappearance last January. His severely malnourished and dehydrated body was found the same day in a storage bin in the family’s home.

His death staggered the community who waited impatiently for answers.

”The heart and soul of our community was broken a little over a year ago when we learned of Roman’s death,” said Placerville Mayor Dennis Thomas. “We mourn the loss of a young soul at such a tender age. Our community has been waiting impatiently for today.”

Police Chief Joseph Wren said the investigation involved a long, complicated search through the family’s series of relocations through a number of communities in and out of California. They had only been in Placerville for two months before the boy’s death.

It was, he said, difficult on his officers as well. “Every one of our investigators who worked on this case have small children, some the same age as Roman. This has been a difficult case for anybody who has played a part in investigating what has occurred.”

There were seven other children, aged one through 17, in the home at the time. One has since reached adulthood, three others have been returned to other biological family members. The remainder are apparently in the custody if Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks
Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
I-80 E/B to 395 N/B was shut down Wednesday after a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Rollover crash involving stolen car shuts down portion of EB I-80
Reno police looking for shooting suspect
This Dec. 26, 2020, photo taken with a remote camera and provided by Scott Sumner via the...
New pair of wolves spotted in Northern California

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Highlighting NV National Guard Ondra Berry's journey
Highlighting NV National Guard Ondra Berry’s journey
The U.S. Geological Survey provided this photograph of the low-altitude survey flight path.
Low-flying plane will map for USGS over Reno and eastern California
Bluefin Restaurant downtown Reno
Bluefin Restaurant maneuvering through tough waters