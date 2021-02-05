Bluefin Restaurant maneuvering through tough waters

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bluefin Restaurant says it’s taking the governor’s mandate seriously.

There are Xs on the floor measured six feet apart.

While there is plenty of space. These days only seven people can eat here at a time. Most customers come in, order, and take out.

“This is our first venture into the restaurant business,” says Chong. “And we would just like to keep it going and serve the community,” he says.

Chong says he is grateful for the regular customers who help keep his business afloat. He says they’ve kept their regular business hours for both the lunch and dinner crowd.

All of this seems pretty routine for the restaurants in town who have been able to keep their doors open.

But consider this:

On the night of May 31, 2020 a rioter kicked in the front windows of their restaurant. The owners watched the vandalism from their television at home that night, wondering what they would find the next day.

“The community was great in helping me out,” says Chong. “They came in and helped board the windows and clean up glass everywhere. They’ve been great. After we cleaned the restaurant. I joined them to go down the street and clean everything else too,” he says.

The vandalism occurred just two days before the restaurant was supposed to open after a two month’s closure due to the governor’s mandate.

Chong says he takes the virus seriously, asks customers to wear masks and sanitizes frequently. He and his uncle have other jobs to pay the rent here.

As a family business they have not had to lay any employees off. Does he remain hopeful? He takes a big sigh and says, “Yes.”

