Advertisement

Biden dogs to make appearance during Puppy Bowl

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 8:46 AM PST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s dogs will make an appearance during the Puppy Bowl this weekend.

The two German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.

The event, which features a group of rowdy puppies playing in a model stadium and airs as an alternative to the Super Bowl every year, is focused on raising awareness about adopting shelter pets — something the Bidens have experienced themselves. They adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, and he is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

In the 30-second spot, Jill Biden sits with the family’s dogs before a fire at the White House and speaks about how, for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, “our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort.”

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” she continues. “So please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog, right guys?”

The ad closes with a bark, and directions to visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website for more information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Man identified in fatal shooting on S. Virginia St.
In this January 23 photo, first responders help deliver a baby girl in the back of a REMSA...
Baby delivered in REMSA ambulance, on side of the road, in snowstorm

Latest News

Donald Rabin plays his flute at a Chicago police station. It was recovered after he lost it on...
$22,000 flute found after out-of-town musician lost it on Chicago train
File of the COVID-19 vaccine
Nevada Medicaid provides same-day transportation for testing and vaccines
A man is barricaded in a home with a rifle after shooting three officers Thursday, authorities...
Police: 3 officers shot by suspect who barricaded in home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Fiercely divided House kicks Greene off both her committees
Greene says the House stripped her constituents of their voices by removing her from two...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on free speech