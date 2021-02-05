Avoiding COVID-19 vaccine scams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A desire to get the vaccine means you need to be on alert. Scammers are trying to take advantage of people wanting to get the shot ASAP.

“Scammers are out there no matter what, no matter what’s going on.”

Tim Johnston works with the Better Business Bureau serving northern Nevada and Utah. He says scammers are offering fake opportunities to get vaccinated, and are hoping to take something from you in the process, like money or personal information.

Johnston added, “One report to the BBB Scam Tracker says that they gave the scammer their medicare number and confirmed their name and address, and supposedly the scammer was going to come out the house to administer a covid test and then the vaccine, but of course they never showed. So now their personal information is out there.”

Falling victim can occur in many ways, including over the phone, via text, an email, or a social media message.

Red flags to look out for

If anyone tries to sell you a vaccine or says you can pay to get one sooner, it’s fake. If someone offers to ship the vaccine to your home, that’s not real either.

“Be aware that none of the vaccines can currently be purchased online or in-store so if you’re seeing something that’s available at a killer rate or maybe it’s free but you have to pay for shipping, those are scams and don’t fall for those,” Johnston said.

It’s important to know that everyone will get their vaccine from a professional. Never give your bank account, social security number, or personal information to somebody you don’t know.

Johnston added, “Understand the process in your area. Know what your county’s plan is for rolling out the vaccine. Do your research.”

Being aware, alert, and vocal about these situations will hopefully help you and your loved ones steer clear.

To find out if you’re eligible to get vaccinated in Washoe County, click here. You’re also asked to report any suspected scams to the BBB Scam Tracker.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.