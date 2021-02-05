Arrest in Elko County courthouse bomb threat

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman allegedly phoned in a courthouse bomb threat Tuesday in Elko County as her companion was due for a hearing in Elko District Court.

Jessica Martene Eusted, 27, was booked into the Elko County Jail on suspicion of making bomb threats, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported. Her bail was set at $20,000

Elko dispatch received the bomb threat call at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday from a payphone in Wells where a woman said there was a bomb in the courthouse and then hung up.

Both the Elko County Courthouse and the Wells Justice Court were evacuated since the caller did not specify which courthouse.

Witnesses and surveillance video indicated an orange Ford Mustang was associated with the caller. The Nevada Highway Patrol reported there was an orange Ford Mustang going west on Interstate 80. At 1:39 p.m. the Elko County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the Mustang on I-80.

Eusted was in the Mustang along with Justin Kelley, who the sheriff’s office said was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Elko District Court.

