Advertisement

Arrest in Elko County courthouse bomb threat

Jessica Martene Eusted
Jessica Martene Eusted(Elko county Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:14 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) -A woman allegedly phoned in a courthouse bomb threat Tuesday in Elko County as her companion was due for a hearing in Elko District Court.

Jessica Martene Eusted, 27, was booked into the Elko County Jail on suspicion of making bomb threats, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported. Her bail was set at $20,000

Elko dispatch received the bomb threat call at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday from a payphone in Wells where a woman said there was a bomb in the courthouse and then hung up.

Both the Elko County Courthouse and the Wells Justice Court were evacuated since the caller did not specify which courthouse.

Witnesses and surveillance video indicated an orange Ford Mustang was associated with the caller. The Nevada Highway Patrol reported there was an orange Ford Mustang going west on Interstate 80.  At 1:39 p.m. the Elko County Sheriff’s Office pulled over the Mustang on I-80.

Eusted was in the Mustang along with Justin Kelley, who the sheriff’s office said was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon in Elko District Court.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Piper, 36, and Lindsey Piper, 38, the father and stepmother of Roman respectively, face...
Father, stepmother arrested in 11-year-old boy’s death
Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
The Reno Police Department at the scene of Hillcrest Drive and South Virginia Street.
Man identified in fatal shooting on S. Virginia St.
In the midst of the Pascucci family’s grief over two recent COVID-19 deaths, an anonymous...
Family grieving COVID-19 deaths shocked by angry letter over Christmas lights
In this January 23 photo, first responders help deliver a baby girl in the back of a REMSA...
Baby delivered in REMSA ambulance, on side of the road, in snowstorm

Latest News

Krystal Whipple was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison for killing a nail salon manager with...
Woman sentenced in killing of Las Vegas nail salon manager
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 149 new cases, 302 recoveries
This image shows a 2018 black with red accents Suzuki TU-250, similar to one of the motorcycles...
Search for training motorcycles stolen from Mill St. storage container
File of the COVID-19 vaccine
Nevada Medicaid provides same-day transportation for testing and vaccines