Advertisement

Nick Cannon tests positive for COVID

He’s taking a break from ‘The Masked Singer’
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 8:28 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nick Cannon tests positive for coronavirus, Variety reported.

The 40-year-old comedian will be taking time away from hosting “The Masked Singer,” while he quarantines and rests.

The Fox competition show is set to begin production this week.

Niecy Nash will reportedly fill in for Cannon. She was a guest judge on the show last year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks
I-80 E/B to 395 N/B was shut down Wednesday after a rollover crash involving a stolen vehicle.
Rollover crash involving stolen car shuts down portion of EB I-80
Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
Reno police looking for shooting suspect
This Dec. 26, 2020, photo taken with a remote camera and provided by Scott Sumner via the...
New pair of wolves spotted in Northern California

Latest News

State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis
Purple Heart found abandoned in car in Reno, Nevada.
Local veteran searches for family of Purple Heart medal found in abandoned car
Join the Deep Space Food Challenge to help bring innovative food production technologies to...
Deep Space Food Challenge: NASA offers $500,000 for systems to feed astronauts on way to Mars
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13,...
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden to end US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen