Advertisement

New pair of wolves spotted in Northern California

This Dec. 26, 2020, photo taken with a remote camera and provided by Scott Sumner via the...
This Dec. 26, 2020, photo taken with a remote camera and provided by Scott Sumner via the California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a male wolf collared by Oregon wildlife officials last year has been spotted in Northern California with another wolf, likely a female with whom he is likely to start a new pack, California officials said. Kent Laudon, California Department of Fish and Wildlife's wolf specialist, said Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, OR-85 was spotted in December along with a companion by a game camera in Siskiyou County. (Scott Sumner/Courtesy of California Department Fish and Wildlife via AP)(Scott Sumner | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:48 PM PST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A California wildlife official says a male wolf collared by Oregon wildlife officials last year has been spotted in Northern California with another wolf, likely a female with whom he will probably start a new pack.

Kent Laudon, California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s wolf specialist, said Tuesday OR-85 was spotted in December along with a companion by a game camera in Siskiyou County.

He says biologists will collect samples of the uncollared wolf’s fur, feces and urine to determine its original pack. OR-85, a black-furred wolf, is from Oregon’s Mt. Emily Pack and was collared there last February. He entered California on Nov. 3. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Police: No evidence of attempted kidnapping in Sparks
Robin Bates, Nevada State Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms, passed away from COVID-19 Monday evening.
Nevada Assembly’s Sergeant at Arms passes away from COVID-19
As thoughtful as it is to bring things directly to the unsheltered population, it is critical...
Highlighting responsible giving in the Truckee Meadows
A letter from a woman whose husband passed away from COVID-19 helped prompt changes to Renown's...
Widow’s letter prompts Renown to ease visitation restrictions
Reno police looking for shooting suspect

Latest News

Police shooting graphic
Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range
How the Super Bowl affects alcohol sales
How the Super Bowl affects alcohol sales
Heavy Sierra Snow
Plenty of Storage Space In Truckee Reservoirs
Boca Reservoir
Recent storm helped, but Truckee reservoirs remain low