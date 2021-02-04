Nevada cell phone and driving law nearly 10 years old

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Cell phone, cell phone,” says Trooper Hannah DeGoey as she drives her cruiser down Kietzke Lane looking at drivers in the opposite lane of traffic.

The law in Nevada has been on the books for nearly ten years. And since that time troopers have been busy.

“We’ve handed out 61,000 citations statewide in that time, and that’s just our agency,” says Trooper DeGoey.

Trooper DeGoey says most people know about the law. But they use the phone anyway. Sometimes because the phone helps them get where they are going.

On our ride along, the trooper stopped a man who passed her while the phone was right in front of his face.

“I was trying to find my doctor’s office,” the man tells DeGoey.

Three years ago, when we went for a ride along with NHP the conversations with drivers was pretty much the same.

“There was a last-minute change that came up,” the driver told our trooper as to why she was on the phone while driving.

It appears while drivers know of the law, they are willing to take the risk.

But consider this: “

Whether you are sending a text or reading a text it takes on average 4.6 seconds to look down and look back up,” says Trooper DeGoey. “And if you are traveling 55 miles an hour you’ve covered the length of a football field blind. And for those driving in Washoe Valley at 70 miles an hour. For you to look down for that four and a half seconds you’ve now increased your chances of crashing exponentially,” she says.

Asked if one age group is cornering the market when it comes to using a cell phone while driving a car?

Trooper Degoey says no. It goes from Grandmas and Grandpas all the way down to teenagers who have just received their driver’s license.

