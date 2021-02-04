Advertisement

Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range

Police shooting graphic
Police shooting graphic(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:33 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a man died amid gunfire from a Las Vegas police officer and three other people after he attacked and wounded the officer’s patrol partner with a screwdriver outside a local gun range.

Las Vegas police Capt. Jamie Prosser said Wednesday the man was pronounced dead after the shooting a little before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the gun store south of the Las Vegas Strip.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition with unspecified injuries. Prosser said the man caused a disturbance inside the indoor gun range before he was ordered to leave and police arrived.

