Man shot dead by police officer, 3 others at Las Vegas gun range

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a man died amid gunfire from a Las Vegas police officer and three other people after he attacked and wounded the officer’s patrol partner with a screwdriver outside a local gun range.

Las Vegas police Capt. Jamie Prosser said Wednesday the man was pronounced dead after the shooting a little before 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the gun store south of the Las Vegas Strip.

The officer was hospitalized in stable condition with unspecified injuries. Prosser said the man caused a disturbance inside the indoor gun range before he was ordered to leave and police arrived.

