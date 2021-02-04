Local veteran searches for family of Purple Heart medal found in abandoned car

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ll find a lot of things in a tow yard.

Junk cars filled with fast food wrappers, empty beer bottles, maybe a scratched up CD of Elton John’s greatest hits. But very rarely is anything found that could be described as valuable - except when it is.

“You don’t find Purple Hearts laying in abandoned cars, I mean it’s just so unusual,” Frank Greenwood, with the Disabled American Veterans Reno Chapter #1, said.

But that’s exactly what happened a couple years ago. A Purple Heart was found in an abandoned car at All Points Towing in Reno. With nowhere to turn, the medal was given to Howard ‘Mac’ McField, a retired marine who owns a window tinting business next door.

“I was surprised that a medal like that was left in a car,” McField said. “And I wondered, did the person lose it, misplace it, was it stolen? So I just felt it was just right to get it back to its rightful owner.”

The only clue is the name on the back of the medal: Charles N. Lincoln, United States Navy. What followed is a more than two year, sometimes frustrating search for Lincoln’s family. Eventually, McField enlisted the help of Greenwood who found the mystery just as frustrating.

“What did he do? What was his job? And how did he give his life for this country?” Greenwood asked.

And how did the Purple Heart end up discarded in a tow yard car? That car has long been forgotten; buried away in paperwork.

But Greenwood and McField have been able to trace the name to a World War II veteran from Greenfield, Massachusetts who was killed on February 21, 1945.

“It’s so important that we get this back to the family,” Greenwood said. “It’s an heirloom. You know the family should be proud that he gave his life for this country.”

Through more research, we now know that Lincoln was born to Frederick Lincoln and Rosetta Nichols in 1917. He enlisted in the Navy in 1934, and at one point was married to an Emily Barbara Wilcox. By age 27, Lincoln was dead and it’s unclear whether he left behind any children.

Thanks to research from the Upper Pioneer Valley Veterans’ Services in Greenfield, Massachusetts, we know a little more about Lincoln’s service. Military documents show he served as Chief Commissary Steward on the U.S.S. Bismarck.

History buffs know what happened next.

On February 21, 1945, the U.S.S. Bismarck was sunk by two Japanese kamikaze planes during the battle of Iwo Jima. More than 300 people were killed, Lincoln included. A notice to Lincoln’s mother shows the family wasn’t notified until April of that year. Lincoln has been buried at sea for nearly 76 years. We don’t even have a picture to place a face to the name. But this medal serves as a physical reminder of his service and sacrifice.

Not being able to give it to the family has been a big disappointment for McField.

“I’ve yet to fail on a mission. And for me at this point I feel as though I was failing because I didn’t accomplish what I set out to do,” he said.

The pandemic has added another challenge. Greenwood said the National Personnel Records Center is closed, except for emergencies, so they are unable to access more records.

But that doesn’t stop McField and Greenwood from refusing to leave a man behind.

“A Purple Heart is a special story,” Greenwood said. “Purple Hearts are given to special people who do special things, and the family needs to know what he did.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.